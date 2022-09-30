Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 92,074 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of CIEN opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,635.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,279 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

