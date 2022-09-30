Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $8.80. Triumph Group shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 823 shares.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a market cap of $581.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 320,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

