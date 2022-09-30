Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TROX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Tronox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 6.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

