TrueFi Price Reaches $0.0519 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,680.78 or 1.00089915 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057710 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00081994 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.