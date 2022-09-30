TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Shares Up 1.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.27% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

