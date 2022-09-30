Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $903.10 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $903.10 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.31 or 0.01633379 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

