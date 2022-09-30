Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

