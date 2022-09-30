Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.