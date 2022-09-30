TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 461,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

