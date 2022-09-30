TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj makes up approximately 3.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK remained flat at $4.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 283,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,625,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

