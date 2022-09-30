TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $209,917.46 and $44.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00089286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007910 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

