Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Trading Up 0.0 %

THCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 1,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,301. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.