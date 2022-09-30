Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.
Twilio Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE TWLO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. Twilio has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.58.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,128 shares of company stock worth $944,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
