UGAS (UGAS) Price Up 8.5% This Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $185,065.75 and approximately $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.