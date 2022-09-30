UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $37.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UiPath by 38.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 287.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

