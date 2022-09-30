UMB Bank n.a. Buys 17,819 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $26,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,047,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,870 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 101,381 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

