UMB Bank n.a. Has $13.66 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

