UMB Bank n.a. Has $45.06 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

