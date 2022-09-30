UMB Bank n.a. Sells 24,797 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

