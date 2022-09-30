UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,445 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $32,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 170,653 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

