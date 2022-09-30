Umbrella Network Trading Down 22.7% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

