Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.56% of Umpqua worth $56,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 43.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

Umpqua Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMPQ opened at $17.15 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

