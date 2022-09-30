Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.23. Under Armour shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 47,209 shares.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

About Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,809 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 131,247 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

