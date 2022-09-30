Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.23. Under Armour shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 47,209 shares.
Under Armour Stock Down 3.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.38.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
