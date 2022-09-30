Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Unico American Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

