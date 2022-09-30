Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Unico American Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNAM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
About Unico American
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unico American (UNAM)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.