Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,280 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).
Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %
ULVR opened at GBX 4,080.50 ($49.31) on Monday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £103.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,972.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,740.72.
Unilever Increases Dividend
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
