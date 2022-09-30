Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
UJO traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.45 ($0.36). 490,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.61. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.50.
About Union Jack Oil
Further Reading
