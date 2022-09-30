Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UJO traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.45 ($0.36). 490,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.61. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.50.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

