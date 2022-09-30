Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $196.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.