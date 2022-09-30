Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,960. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.93 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

