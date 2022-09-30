United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Down 3.0 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

