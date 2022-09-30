United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $163.12. 51,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

