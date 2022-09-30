United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,495 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 104,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

