United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $51.89. 14,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 66,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.