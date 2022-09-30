United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Nilda Mesa Sells 850 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.38. 417,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

