Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 169,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. 92,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

