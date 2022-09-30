Universe.XYZ (XYZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.03 Million

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Universe.XYZ has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Universe.XYZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Universe.XYZ has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $43,272.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Universe.XYZ

Universe.XYZ’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. Universe.XYZ’s total supply is 1,135,000,000 coins. Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz. The official website for Universe.XYZ is universe.xyz.

Buying and Selling Universe.XYZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The Universe Protocol is a community bootstrapping engine. It's designed to embed community-building mechanics into the way the users mint and monetize NFTs.”

