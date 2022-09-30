UniWorld Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $99,024.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniWorld Profile

UniWorld (CRYPTO:UNW) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

