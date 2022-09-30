Unslashed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $925,058.09 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $925,058.09 and $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

