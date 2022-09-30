USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.95

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 66816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $264.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $456,884. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

