Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 422.7 days.

Ushio Price Performance

Ushio stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Get Ushio alerts:

Ushio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.