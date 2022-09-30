V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $36.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

V.F. stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. V.F. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 350,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

