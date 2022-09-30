Value Liquidity (VALUE) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity launched on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

According to CryptoCompare, "VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information."

