Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 417,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

