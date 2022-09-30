Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 838,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VEA stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

