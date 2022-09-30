Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 76.3% in September

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 440.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

