Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.18. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,477. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.19.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

