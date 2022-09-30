Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.