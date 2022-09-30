Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $544,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.79. 26,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,494. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.07.

