Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

