Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Command Bank owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $76,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 244,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,599. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

