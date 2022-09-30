Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,903 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.82. 2,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

