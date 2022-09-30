Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VB stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,218. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07.

